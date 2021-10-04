$2.15 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce sales of $2.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. KemPharm reported sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $326.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KemPharm by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $3,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.