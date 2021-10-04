$222.77 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $222.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.20 million. RPC reported sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $818.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE RES opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

