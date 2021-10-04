$23.66 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $23.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.82 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,151. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

