$247.52 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $247.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.59 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

In other TriNet Group news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,145,912. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $96.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.44.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

