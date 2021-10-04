25,087 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $347,692,000 after purchasing an additional 210,827 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.82. 78,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

