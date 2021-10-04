25,359 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 711,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

