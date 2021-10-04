260,716 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Olin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

