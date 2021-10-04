$29.58 Million in Sales Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to announce $29.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $30.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $118.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.70 million, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of LVOX opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

