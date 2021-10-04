$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.