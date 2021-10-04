$3.85 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post sales of $3.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.15 million and the lowest is $1.83 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 492.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.02 million, with estimates ranging from $77.04 million to $245.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $331,810. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

