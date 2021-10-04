300,000 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Acquired by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Tellurian comprises 0.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Tellurian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

TELL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,438. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

