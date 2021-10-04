33,472 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,472 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.52. The company had a trading volume of 84,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.64 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

