3,930 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 344.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $262.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.92. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

