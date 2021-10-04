3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.23.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $176.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.