$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. The Gap reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $23.57 on Monday. The Gap has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,541 shares of company stock worth $3,150,555 in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in The Gap by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 7.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 48.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 352,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 7.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

