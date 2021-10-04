40,361 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.81% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 128,928 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $834,000.

RLY opened at $28.95 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

