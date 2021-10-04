423,069 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. Graphic Packaging accounts for 2.0% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,322. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

