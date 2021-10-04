43,104 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 216.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $304,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.25. 98,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

