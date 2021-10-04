$490.55 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report sales of $490.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.40 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $483.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

QGEN stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 494,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after buying an additional 437,391 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

