$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.36 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.71 on Monday. CDW has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

