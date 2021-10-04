$51.30 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report sales of $51.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $51.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

