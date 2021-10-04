$51.39 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report sales of $51.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.28 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $201.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $14.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

