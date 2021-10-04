54,911 Shares in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned 27.46% of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QMJ traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094. Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72.

