55,265 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

