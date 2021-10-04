$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post $59.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.19 million to $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $378.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

