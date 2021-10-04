$6.19 EPS Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report $6.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.26. 10,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

