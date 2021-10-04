$681.05 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $681.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $674.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.70 million. ManTech International posted sales of $636.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.42 on Monday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManTech International by 108.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

