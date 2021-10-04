$73.30 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report sales of $73.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $295.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYPS. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $4,392,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $148,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

