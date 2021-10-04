$730.23 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $730.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.90 million. Range Resources reported sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $23.05 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
