$730.23 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $730.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.90 million. Range Resources reported sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $23.05 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

