$731.01 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $731.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $37,340,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.