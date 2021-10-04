847,205 Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Acquired by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 847,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. iMedia Brands comprises about 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 5.17% of iMedia Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 102.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,689. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.83.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. Equities analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMBI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

