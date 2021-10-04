$87.52 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post $87.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.03 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $65.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $354.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.99 million to $367.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $429.23 million, with estimates ranging from $421.05 million to $435.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

