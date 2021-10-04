88mph 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $155,243.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. 88mph has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $155,243.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 88mph has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $37.09 or 0.00077888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00887365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00317408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00115374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

