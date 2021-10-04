8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $683,007.08 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $683,007.08 and approximately $426,469.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001420 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001125 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

