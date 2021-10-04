92,035 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. 177,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

