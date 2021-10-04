ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.