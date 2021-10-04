Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,649. The company has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

