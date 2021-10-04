Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ANW stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 438 ($5.72). The stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.02 million and a P/E ratio of 129.70. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 425.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.53.

Get Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust alerts:

About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.