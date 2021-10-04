Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ANW stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 438 ($5.72). The stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.02 million and a P/E ratio of 129.70. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 425.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.53.
About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
