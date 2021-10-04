ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $14.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAVMY shares. Barclays upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

