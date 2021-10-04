ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $14.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAVMY shares. Barclays upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

