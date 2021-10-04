Abyss Token Market Capitalization Reaches $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.52 or 0.08598830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00282363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

