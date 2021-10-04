Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,966 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.26% of Acadia Healthcare worth $296,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.97. 7,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.