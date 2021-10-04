Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.5 days.

ACGPF opened at $44.10 on Monday. Accell Group has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Get Accell Group alerts:

About Accell Group

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.