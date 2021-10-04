AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, AceD has traded 11% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $186,500.98 and $484.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

