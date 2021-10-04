ACENT Tops One Day Volume of $1.37 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $1.37 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

