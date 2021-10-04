Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post sales of $25.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $23.25 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.