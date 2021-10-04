Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post sales of $25.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $23.25 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.