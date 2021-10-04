adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $158.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

