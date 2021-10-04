adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $158.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
