adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $158.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.