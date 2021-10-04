adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €330.00 ($388.24) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €325.88 ($383.39).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €270.25 ($317.94) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €300.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €293.15. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

