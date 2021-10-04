Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.33

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €14.33 ($16.86) and last traded at €15.23 ($17.92), with a volume of 2212619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €14.85 ($17.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94.

Adler Group Company Profile (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

