Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885,216 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,739 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Adobe worth $2,860,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,254,000 after buying an additional 389,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $19.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $558.00. 58,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,132. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

